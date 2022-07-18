UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Reviews Rain Emergency Arrangements

Published July 18, 2022

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi along with the Deputy Commissioner West Ghulam Qadir Talpur and the Administrator West Syed Shabih ul Hasan on Monday reviewed rain emergency arrangements during visits to different areas of district West

On this occasion, Waqar Mehdi inspected the rainwater drainage works and said that the arrangements being made in relation to rainwater in District West are commendable, said a statement.

The DC West said that NDMA, KMC and departments concerned are working in coordination for de-watering during rain.

The measures taken to control the situation caused by the rainfall are continuing with the consultation of the DMC West, he said.

He said that it was being ensured through cooperation among the concerned officials under a comprehensive strategy to facilitate masses and further improve civic services.

