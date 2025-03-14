Open Menu

CM’s Aide Salma Butt Inspects Ramazan Relief Efforts In Lodhran

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM

CM’s Aide Salma Butt inspects Ramazan relief efforts in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for price Control Salma Butt visited Lodhran to oversee the implementation of the Ramazan Nigehban Package and assess relief measures for low-income families.

During her visit, she distributed financial aid drafts to deserving families at their homes. She also inspected cash distribution points to ensure transparency and efficiency. Engaging with beneficiaries, she inquired about any deductions in the aid disbursement and addressed their concerns.

"Over 2 million people have received cash drafts under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's initiative," Salma Butt stated, highlighting the programme's impact. Many recipients expressed gratitude to CM Maryam Nawaz and offered prayers for her well-being.

Salma Butt reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to supporting middle and low-income households. "Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision is to ensure financial assistance reaches those who need it most," she emphasized. She assured that financial aid for the families of deceased beneficiaries would be transferred in the coming days.

As part of her visit, Salma Butt inspected the Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar in Lodhran, interacting with citizens to assess the quality and affordability of essential commodities. During a press briefing at the bazaar, she praised the district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, and Assistant Commissioner Iram Shehzadi, for their efforts in facilitating the public.

"The Punjab government has set up over 80 Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars across the province, providing essential items at prices lower than the market," Salma Butt noted. She highlighted the allocation of Rs. 30 billion to support low-income families through the Ramazan Nigehban Package.

She further pointed out that sugar was available at Rs. 130 per kg, offering direct relief to consumers. The Lodhran Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar is recognized as one of the best in the province due to its organized facilities, ensuring all essential items are available under one roof.

"Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is personally monitoring the prices of essential commodities daily," she added.

