CM's Aide Stresses Need For Promoting Sporting Arms Cluster

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 06:58 PM

CM's aide stresses need for promoting sporting arms cluster

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan Monday said that the manufacturing of hunting and sporting arms was inherited cluster of the province and stressed need for its promotion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan Monday said that the manufacturing of hunting and sporting arms was inherited cluster of the province and stressed need for its promotion.

He expressed these views during his visit to Pakistan Hunting and Sporting Arms Development Company (PHSADC) here the other day, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he was given a detailed briefing regarding the company.

The Special Assistant said that the establishment of a separate industrial estate would help regulate the cluster. He also stressed need for collaboration with Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) for Engineering and Technology to utilize modern technology in the sector and enhance national exports.

Abdul Karim Khan stressed need for result-oriented marking of the products manufactured under the auspices of the company and pledged the provision of land suitable piece of land for establishment of show-room for hiring of a marketing expert and effective marking at Tarnab Expo Centre, besides opening of such facilities in Federal capital Islamabad and various districts of the province.

The Special Assistant urged upon the company for opening of show-rooms and exhibitory stalls at various tourists' spots to market its product in better manner. He directed the linkage of the company with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (BoIT).

