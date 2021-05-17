UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Aide Suspends License Of Mills Over Poor Quality Flour

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:42 PM

CM's aide suspends license of mills over poor quality flour

Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman while taking stern notice of the complaints of the provision of poor quality flour by a local flour mill in Dir Lower to people has suspended the license of the mill and directed conducting high-level inquiry to pinpoint responsible and award them exemplary punishment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman while taking stern notice of the complaints of the provision of poor quality flour by a local flour mill in Dir Lower to people has suspended the license of the mill and directed conducting high-level inquiry to pinpoint responsible and award them exemplary punishment.

The action has been initiated after a video regarding the provision of official flour to people by a flour mills in Dir Lower was viral on social media in which insects were clearly visible and was containing more than required quantity of bran.

Taking prompt action on the complaint, the Advisor to KP CM have convened a high-level meeting on Monday that was attended by Secretary Food, Khushal Khan and Director Food Mohammad Zubair.

On this occasion, the advisor on food for presentation of complete details regarding the provision of subsidized flour to people during the month of Ramazan. The Director Food gave a detailed briefing and report relating to the flour mills of Dir Lower was also presented in the meeting.

Taking action, the Advisor on Food, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman ordered the suspension of the license of Chakdarra Flour Mills and conducting inquiry into the matter.

He directed the food authorities for compiling of a detailed inquiry report within a period of one week and identification of those responsible to take action against them.

The advisor further directed food authorities for visiting all districts and submission of detailed report regarding every district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman said that government is spending billions of rupees for provision of relief to people. But, if people are still not getting relief, then it is a matter of high concern.

He vowed no compromise on the quality of flour and strict adherence to the practice of principles of reward and punishment in the department. He said that all arrangements for procurement of wheat have been completed and the process will start within next few days.

He said that Food Department is being put on modern lines and the people would soon receive far-reaching results of them.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Social Media Dir All Government Wheat Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

31 minutes ago

EU, US move to end steel row and point to China

1 second ago

Opposition holds public gatherings despite spiking ..

6 seconds ago

Israeli Air Force Strikes at Hamas Internal Securi ..

3 minutes ago

Britain eases lockdown as Asia outbreaks fuel conc ..

3 minutes ago

US Urges Myanmar's Military to Cooperate with ASEA ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.