PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman while taking stern notice of the complaints of the provision of poor quality flour by a local flour mill in Dir Lower to people has suspended the license of the mill and directed conducting high-level inquiry to pinpoint responsible and award them exemplary punishment.

The action has been initiated after a video regarding the provision of official flour to people by a flour mills in Dir Lower was viral on social media in which insects were clearly visible and was containing more than required quantity of bran.

Taking prompt action on the complaint, the Advisor to KP CM have convened a high-level meeting on Monday that was attended by Secretary Food, Khushal Khan and Director Food Mohammad Zubair.

On this occasion, the advisor on food for presentation of complete details regarding the provision of subsidized flour to people during the month of Ramazan. The Director Food gave a detailed briefing and report relating to the flour mills of Dir Lower was also presented in the meeting.

Taking action, the Advisor on Food, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman ordered the suspension of the license of Chakdarra Flour Mills and conducting inquiry into the matter.

He directed the food authorities for compiling of a detailed inquiry report within a period of one week and identification of those responsible to take action against them.

The advisor further directed food authorities for visiting all districts and submission of detailed report regarding every district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman said that government is spending billions of rupees for provision of relief to people. But, if people are still not getting relief, then it is a matter of high concern.

He vowed no compromise on the quality of flour and strict adherence to the practice of principles of reward and punishment in the department. He said that all arrangements for procurement of wheat have been completed and the process will start within next few days.

He said that Food Department is being put on modern lines and the people would soon receive far-reaching results of them.