CM’s aide takes notice of 54,000 cases of Malaria reported from KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Health Adviser Ehtesham Ali on Monday took notice of 54,000 cases of malaria reported from different parts of the province this year.

He directed all the District Health Officers (DHOs) of the respective districts to take immediate measures for malaria control and submit a report to his office.

The Health Adviser said that the southern districts were currently under the grip of malaria disease and emergency measures were being taken in this regard, adding that due to climate change the vector-borne diseases were increasing rapidly.

Referring to a report of the health department, he said that district Khyber remained most affected where 10,000 cases of malaria were registered from January 2024 to August. Similarly, 6,000 were reported from Shangla for the first time, 3,000 from Battagram, 4,000 from DI Khan, 2,000 from Tank and Karak and 3,000 from Lakki Marwat.

APP/adi