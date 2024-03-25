CM’s aide takes notice of violence against woman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister on Women's Development Mashal Azam Yousafzai on Monday took notice of violence against woman in a village near Timargara, district Lower Dir and directed immediate action against the accused.

On the instructions of the CM’s aide the district police arrested the accused and registered a case under the relevant provisions.

Mashal Azam Yousafzai warned that violence against women would not be tolerated and those involved would be dealt strictly.

APP/adi