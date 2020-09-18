UrduPoint.com
CM's Aide Terms Rashakai Economic Zone Milestone Achievement For Development

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:57 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Friday said that signing of an agreement on development of Rashakai Economic Zone was a milestone achievement for industrial development of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Friday said that signing of an agreement on development of Rashakai Economic Zone was a milestone achievement for industrial development of the province.

He expressed these views in a webinar session titled 'Available investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' organized by KP board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) here Friday.

The webinar was hosted by CEO KB BoIT Hassan Daud who presented short description about steps and efforts of KP government for creating suitable environment in the province for investment sector.

Abdul Karim said the Rashkai Special Economic Zone after becoming operational would open the doors for employment opportunities in industrial and commercial sectors.

He said it would usher a new era of prosperity in the province.

Participants of the webinar also exchanged views in depth on local and foreign investors and discussed ways to attract them for investment in Rashakai Econmic Zone.

