CM's Aide Urges Investors To Take Benefits Of PTI's Policies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:42 PM



Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has urged upon the investors to take benefit of the policies of the provincial government through making investment to generate new employment opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has urged upon the investors to take benefit of the policies of the provincial government through making investment to generate new employment opportunities.

He was addressing a consultative seminar on the draft KP Industrial Policy 2020-30 here Monday. Industrialists, investors, bankers, representatives of trade bodies, academia, students and civil society attended the seminar at large.

He said that every district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sufficient investment opportunities and they will get access to the markets of the Central Asian states.He asked investors and industrialists to furnish their recommendations for their inclusion in the draft industrial policy.

During the session, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KP board of Investment and Trade (KP BoIT), Hassan Daud Butt gave detailed briefing on the new provincial industrial policy 2020-30 and pledged that the proposals of investors and industrialists would be made part and parcel of the policy.

The special assistant explained that the purpose of the new industrial policy is the restoration of the trust of investors in the industrial development of the province.

He further pledged that that allotment of plots in the industrial zones would be made transparent and action against plot mafia would be initiated shortly. He urged upon the investors to make investment in the newly merged districts as they have huge potential. In this connection, he said that beside, granting incentives, the provincial government is also ready to extend all kind of facilities.

The special assistant also urged for guaranteeing special incentives for persons with disability in the new industrial policy to economically stabilize this deprived class of the society in the province.

He also stressed need for the establishment of Economic Development Council in each district of the province to audit the industrial growth and attract investors to them.

