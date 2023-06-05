UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Urges To Transfer Benefit Of Price Reduction To Masses

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zafer Mahmood Monday said that the benefit of price reduction of wheat flour, petroleum product and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) should be transferred to the masses

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zafer Mahmood Monday said that the benefit of price reduction of wheat flour, petroleum product and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) should be transferred to the masses.

He stated this while meeting with the food department and locals at Circuit House Manshera.

The advisor underlined the need to transfer the benefit of price reduction to the masses as the Federal government has decreased the prices of wheat flour and petroleum products.

He urged the administrative officers to take action against hoarders, profiteers, and those charging excessive prices for food items, in order to ensure that the relief provided by the government to the public.

Zafar Mahmood said that during his meeting with Nadra officials, he also discussed the establishment of a sub-office in Jabbari, Ghazi Kot, and Mahandri, as well as the approval of a mobile van for Balakot. Mayor Sheikh Shafi was alsopresent on this occasion in Mansehra.

