CM’s Aide Visits Chief Conservator Central Southern Forest Office
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM), Pir Msawir Khan on Friday visited Chief Conservator Central Southern Forest and inspected its various sections.
He visited Engineering Cell, Forest Seed Testing Laboratory and attended a briefing about operational matters. He was also briefed about growing of seeds in testing laboratory and equipment used in the process.
During visit, the checked attendances register of staff and directed action against absent staff members. He urged staff to work with dedication releasing their responsibilities.
Later, he visited Directorate of Non Timber Forest Products and office of Chief Conservator Wildlife. He also visited display center in the directorate and stressed for proper marketing and advertisement of products including honey and green tea.
APP/mds/
