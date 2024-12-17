CM’s Aide Visits District Jail Taimergarah
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Jails Humayun Khan here Tuesday visited District Jail Taimergarah and visited its various sections.
CM’s aide also met with prisoners and listened to their problems.
He was also briefed by Jail Superintendent about reforms being initiated for uplift of prisoners and to make them useful part of the society.
He also issued on the spot directives to further improve facilities in the jail and said that government has taken many steps enabling prisoners to become useful part of society and enable them to earn a respectable livelihood after release.
He also highlighted steps taken by the government to impart technical skills and professional programs for welfare of prisoners.
