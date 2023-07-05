Open Menu

CM's Aide Visits Land Record Settlement Office Dir, Kalam

CM's aide visits land record settlement office Dir, Kalam

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Revenue, Pir Haroon Shah on Wednesday visited District Dir and Tehsil Kalam and inspected ongoing projects in Head Office Land Record Settlement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Revenue, Pir Haroon Shah on Wednesday visited District Dir and Tehsil Kalam and inspected ongoing projects in Head Office Land Record Settlement.

The CM's aide was briefed by Project Director Fahad Wazir about the land settlement procedure, progress of projects and problems.

He informed that land settlement in 121 villages of Upper Dir, 216 villages of Lower Dir and 17 villages of Tehsil Kalam.

CM's aide was told that data of 56 villages of Upper Dir and 17 villages of Tehsil Kalam has been fed in Geographic Information System.

Speaking on the occasion, Pir Haroon Shah assured needed cooperation in compiling land record of all adjacent areas besides provision of funds and vehicles.

He also directed to complete land record settlement at the earliest so that problems of people relating to land should be solved.

