PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Advisor for Minerals, Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah here Wednesday visited Mineral Testing Laboratory Hayatabad.

During the visit, the caretaker advisor was briefed about the functions and operational matters of the testing lab.

He visited various sections of the lab including copper, iron, antimony and gold processing plants.

Expressing displeasure over the dilapidated condition of the building and dysfunctional machinery, he directed measures to utilize dysfunctional equipment and revamp of building.

He also directed improvement in the performance of lab and sought reports about lack of staff. He also directed to improve the capabilities and output of staff working in the mineral testing lab.

CM advisor also visited the mineral processing section, geological section and gemological section of the testing lab.