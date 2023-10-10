CM’s aide visits Pehure Complex, Machai Power Station

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Advisor for Energy and Power, Dr. Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah here Tuesday visited Pehure Hydro Power Complex Swabi and Machai Hydro Power Station Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Advisor for Energy and Power, Dr. Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah here Tuesday visited Pehure Hydro Power Complex Swabi and Machai Hydro Power Station Mardan.

During visits, he was briefed about power generation capacity, various components, staff and current challenges faced.

He was told that Pehure Hydro Power Complex in Swabi generates 18MW while Machai Hydro Power Station in Mardan produces 2.6MW of electricity.

The Caretaker Provincial Advisor was also apprised of the status of completed, ongoing, and proposed hydro-power generation projects.