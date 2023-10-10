Open Menu

CM’s Aide Visits Pehure Complex, Machai Power Station

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 07:37 PM

CM’s aide visits Pehure Complex, Machai Power Station

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Advisor for Energy and Power, Dr. Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah here Tuesday visited Pehure Hydro Power Complex Swabi and Machai Hydro Power Station Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Advisor for Energy and Power, Dr. Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah here Tuesday visited Pehure Hydro Power Complex Swabi and Machai Hydro Power Station Mardan.

During visits, he was briefed about power generation capacity, various components, staff and current challenges faced.

He was told that Pehure Hydro Power Complex in Swabi generates 18MW while Machai Hydro Power Station in Mardan produces 2.6MW of electricity.

The Caretaker Provincial Advisor was also apprised of the status of completed, ongoing, and proposed hydro-power generation projects.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Mardan Swabi

Recent Stories

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

3 minutes ago
 UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian und ..

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

2 minutes ago
 UoP observes World Mental Health Day

UoP observes World Mental Health Day

2 minutes ago
 Rally organized to express solidarity with Palesti ..

Rally organized to express solidarity with Palestine people

2 minutes ago
 PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in ..

PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in each province

2 minutes ago
MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementa ..

MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementation framework

2 minutes ago
 Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of ..

Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of PS Sukhkun

2 minutes ago
 Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus ..

Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus of SMBBMU Larkana

2 minutes ago
 CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter t ..

CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter to FIA for inquiry

2 minutes ago
 Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in ..

Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in first week of October

3 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident in Quetta

Man killed in road accident in Quetta

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan