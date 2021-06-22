PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Prisons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shafiullah Tuesday visited Central Jail Peshawar.

During the visit, he inspected various sections of the prison including women and children barracks, kitchen, control room and hospital.

He said that visit has been conducted on the directives of Chief Minister and was aimed to bring improvement in provision of facilities to prisoners.

He said that a committee would be constructed to visit prisons of the province and forward proposals to further improve facilities in prisons.

He said that steps would be taken to train jail staff and to impart skills to prisoners enabling them to become useful part of society after their release.