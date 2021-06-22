UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Aide Visits Peshawar Jail, Inspects Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

CM's aide visits Peshawar Jail, inspects facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Prisons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shafiullah Tuesday visited Central Jail Peshawar.

During the visit, he inspected various sections of the prison including women and children barracks, kitchen, control room and hospital.

He said that visit has been conducted on the directives of Chief Minister and was aimed to bring improvement in provision of facilities to prisoners.

He said that a committee would be constructed to visit prisons of the province and forward proposals to further improve facilities in prisons.

He said that steps would be taken to train jail staff and to impart skills to prisoners enabling them to become useful part of society after their release.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Visit Women

Recent Stories

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

27 minutes ago

Economic data point to a post-pandemic rebound of ..

27 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth launches corporate i ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces resumption of cruise liners

27 minutes ago

French minister regrets UEFA rejecting rainbow Ger ..

14 minutes ago

Warm, humid weather with chances of drizzle likely ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.