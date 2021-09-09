(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangah Thursday visited his own constituency, PK 77 and reviewed progress of ongoing development projects.

He also visited Khalsa I area in his constituency and inquired about the problems of people.

He assured to resolve issues of people and said that PTI believes in dedicated and sincere services to masses rather raising misleading slogans to deceive people.

CM aide said that government was tirelessly working to provide all the basic amenities to people and to fulfill pledges made during election.

He said that country was on the path of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan and added that PTI would emerge victorious in next elections owing to its performance and record development work.