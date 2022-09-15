UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Visits PMU Industries Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

CM's aide visits PMU Industries Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Thursday visited Project Management Unit (PMU) Industries Department and visited its various sections.

During visit, Project Director, Munir Gul briefed CM's aide about administrative matters, future planning and progress on ongoing projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Karim directed to speed up efforts to complete these projects following policies and vision of provincial government.

He said that phase II of technical training program would start in merged districts from September that would help increase capabilities and skills of local workforce.

He also assured cooperation and needed help to project management unit in carrying out projects and schemes.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Progress September From Government

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

1 hour ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

1 hour ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

1 hour ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

2 hours ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

3 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.