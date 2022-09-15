PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Thursday visited Project Management Unit (PMU) Industries Department and visited its various sections.

During visit, Project Director, Munir Gul briefed CM's aide about administrative matters, future planning and progress on ongoing projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Karim directed to speed up efforts to complete these projects following policies and vision of provincial government.

He said that phase II of technical training program would start in merged districts from September that would help increase capabilities and skills of local workforce.

He also assured cooperation and needed help to project management unit in carrying out projects and schemes.