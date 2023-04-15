UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Visits Ramadan Bachat Bazar In Shaheed Benazirabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 08:00 PM

CM's aide visits Ramadan Bachat Bazar in Shaheed Benazirabad

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Javed Nayab Laghari accompanied by DC Shehryar Gul Memon visited the Ramadan Bachat Bazaar set up by district administration at Gur Market and inspected the prices of edible items

Talking to citizens, the Special Assistant said that the Sindh Government is adopting all possible measures for provision of items of daily use at concessional rates to the general public during the month of Ramadan, which aims at providing relief to common man.

He said that measures are also taken to prevent profiteering under which officials are assigned magisterial powers to initiate action against profiteers. He said that citizens should demand a rate list from shopkeepers and traders before purchasing items and file a complaint and complaint cell against shopkeepers in case of over charging for legal action.

Informing the Special Assistant, the deputy commissioner said that on the directives of Sindh Government, Ramadan Bachat Bazaars are set up at Nawabshah and all tehsils to facilitate relief during Ramadan. He said that in order to prevent profiteering, the revenue officials are visiting Bachat Bazaars on a daily basis, which is also putting an impact on prices of edible items in open markets. Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Hussai Laghati, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, Veterinary Officer Dr Tariq Noorani, Bureau of Supply officials Shoaib Shah, Rao Muhammad Shakeel, Abdul Wahee Keerio and other officials were present on the occasion.

