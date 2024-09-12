CM’s Aide Visits RDA
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Chief Minister (CM) Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring, Brig ® Babar Alaudin here on Thursday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).
Chairperson chaired a meeting held at RDA Office. The DG briefed the Chairperson about the reforms and development work being done by RDA.
She also gave a detailed briefing about mega RDA projects including Rawalpindi Ring Road, Nullah Lai Expressway and others.
Chairperson appreciating the work of RDA directed to start the development projects within shortest possible time frame.
Chairperson also directed the authorities to make all-out efforts to control illegal housing societies.
He said that the officials of business Facilitation Center and One Window Operation Center of RDA should be directed to work hard to facilitate the citizens.
Chairperson directed WASA authorities to raise revenue and solid steps should be taken in this regard.
Additional Director General, RDA, Owais Manzoor Tarar, Chief Engineer, RDA Mohammad Anwar Baran, MD WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, Director Admin and Finance RDA, Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director MP&TE Jamshed Aftab, Director State Management RDA, Shahzad Gondal, Director Land Development Malik Ghazanfar Ali and other RDA officers were present on this occasion.
