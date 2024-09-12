Open Menu

CM’s Aide Visits RDA

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

CM’s aide visits RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Chief Minister (CM) Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring, Brig ® Babar Alaudin here on Thursday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

Chairperson chaired a meeting held at RDA Office. The DG briefed the Chairperson about the reforms and development work being done by RDA.

She also gave a detailed briefing about mega RDA projects including Rawalpindi Ring Road, Nullah Lai Expressway and others.

Chairperson appreciating the work of RDA directed to start the development projects within shortest possible time frame.

Chairperson also directed the authorities to make all-out efforts to control illegal housing societies.

He said that the officials of business Facilitation Center and One Window Operation Center of RDA should be directed to work hard to facilitate the citizens.

Chairperson directed WASA authorities to raise revenue and solid steps should be taken in this regard.

Additional Director General, RDA, Owais Manzoor Tarar, Chief Engineer, RDA Mohammad Anwar Baran, MD WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, Director Admin and Finance RDA, Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director MP&TE Jamshed Aftab, Director State Management RDA, Shahzad Gondal, Director Land Development Malik Ghazanfar Ali and other RDA officers were present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Road Lai Rawalpindi Jamshed Housing

Recent Stories

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

22 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

22 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

22 hours ago
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan