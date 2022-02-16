Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Revenue, Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand Wednesday visited Revenue Academy Peshawar and inspected its various sections including training lab and record room

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Revenue, Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand Wednesday visited Revenue academy Peshawar and inspected its various sections including training lab and record room.

Director Land Records, Khalid Khan, Director Land Settlement Merged Districts, Bilal Shahid, Director Admin, Akbar Zaman were also present on the occasion.

CM aide was informed that training of women patwaris who were recruited for the first time in the country's history would be completed in March.

He was informed that Revenue Academy was giving training of Geographic Information System and Information Technology to under-training patwaris.

It was told that 58 service delivery centers were established in 19 districts among which 46 were being made functional.

Speaking on the occasion, Taj Tarand said that newly trained patwaris would be adjusted in service delivery centers for maximum facilitation of people.

He said that people were being provided needed facilities of record correction, transfer verification and registration under one roof following vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan.