UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Visits Revenue Offices, Shifts Record To BoR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

CM's aide visits revenue offices, shifts record to BoR

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Revenue, Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand Thursday visited three sub registrar offices and shifted record to board of Revenue (BoR) for investigation.

The CM aide was accompanied by Secretary Board of Revenue, Afsar Ali Shah, Director Land Record, Ejaz-ur-Rehman and concerned officials of revenue department.

He visited various offices of revenue department including Sub Registrar Office, Service Delivery Centre Peshawar and Tehsilar office and inspected revenue record. He also met with people and listened their complaints.

He directed the revenue staff to resolve problems of people and said that government is working to provide relief to them. He also warned action against those found guilty of misconduct, corruption and dereliction of duties.

Related Topics

Corruption Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

34 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

56 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

1 hour ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.