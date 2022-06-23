(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Revenue, Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand Thursday visited three sub registrar offices and shifted record to board of Revenue (BoR) for investigation.

The CM aide was accompanied by Secretary Board of Revenue, Afsar Ali Shah, Director Land Record, Ejaz-ur-Rehman and concerned officials of revenue department.

He visited various offices of revenue department including Sub Registrar Office, Service Delivery Centre Peshawar and Tehsilar office and inspected revenue record. He also met with people and listened their complaints.

He directed the revenue staff to resolve problems of people and said that government is working to provide relief to them. He also warned action against those found guilty of misconduct, corruption and dereliction of duties.