UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Aide Visits Sasta Bazar At Hungu

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

CM's aide visits Sasta Bazar at Hungu

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) ::Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Auqaf, Zahoor Shakir here Saturday visited Sasta Bazar and inspected prices of food items.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Hameed Ullah and District Food Controller, Qazi Fida-ur-Rehman.

He was also briefed about the relief packages and subsidized rates of edibles that are being provided to consumers in Sasta Bazar.

CM aide also met with people and listened the problems related to availability of essential food items.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that government was tirelessly working for the facilitation of consumers during holy month of Ramzan. He said that Sasta Bazars have been established in each and every district to ensure availability of quality food items on affordable rates.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

7 minutes ago

Education top priority but life of our children mo ..

4 minutes ago

Strict implementation of SOPs only way to counter ..

4 minutes ago

Seven 'criminals' held in sargodha

5 minutes ago

Sialkot airport chairman promises best facilities ..

5 minutes ago

181,045 COVID-19 suspects visit centres; 1114 died ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.