HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) ::Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Auqaf, Zahoor Shakir here Saturday visited Sasta Bazar and inspected prices of food items.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Hameed Ullah and District Food Controller, Qazi Fida-ur-Rehman.

He was also briefed about the relief packages and subsidized rates of edibles that are being provided to consumers in Sasta Bazar.

CM aide also met with people and listened the problems related to availability of essential food items.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that government was tirelessly working for the facilitation of consumers during holy month of Ramzan. He said that Sasta Bazars have been established in each and every district to ensure availability of quality food items on affordable rates.