CM's Aide Visits Shabqaddar To Meet Affected Family Of House Collapse

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

CM's aide visits Shabqaddar to meet affected family of house collapse

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmadzai on Thursday visited Kangara, Shabqaddar and met with a family to condole deaths of five of its members who died in roof collapse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmadzai on Thursday visited Kangara, Shabqaddar and met with a family to condole deaths of five of its members who died in roof collapse.

The CM's special assistant expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and offered Fateh for the departed souls.

He directed the district administration officials to fully cooperate and extend instant relief to the affected family. He said that pragmatic measures should be taken to effectively tackle such incidents.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

