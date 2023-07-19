Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Salma Begum on Wednesday visited the Directorate of Social Welfare Merged Districts and reviewed its performance and operational matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Salma Begum on Wednesday visited the Directorate of Social Welfare Merged Districts and reviewed its performance and operational matters.

She was accompanied by Secretary Social Welfare, Zia-ul-Haq and other concerned officials.

She also visited various sections of the Directorate where she was briefed about the activities of the Social Welfare Department in the merged districts, ongoing schemes of Accelerated Implementation Program, disbursement of scholarships, the establishment of drug addict rehabilitation center in Khyber and Orakzai, establishment of child protection centers in frontier regions and schools for special children.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM's aide directed social welfare officers of merged districts to conduct a survey of persons with disabilities and ensure the provision of wheelchairs to the persons with disabilities. He also directed to take steps for addressing the problems of special persons living in merged districts.