PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, Malik Shafiullah Thursday visited district Jail Timergara on second day of Eid ti inquire about the problems of inmates.

Inspector General Prisons, Abbas Kahlid was also present on the occasion.

Jail Superintendent, Arif Khan briefed the CM aide about the issues of inmates.

CM's aide visited barracks of prisoners and checked quality of food. He directed jail staff to work with dedication and keep themselves abreast of themselves problems of prisoners.

He said that government is working to improve conditions in jail adding various initiatives have been taken under reform agenda to train inmates in different skills and make them useful part of society.