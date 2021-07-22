UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Aide Visits Taimergara Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 05:00 PM

CM's aide visits Taimergara Jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, Malik Shafiullah Thursday visited district Jail Timergara on second day of Eid ti inquire about the problems of inmates.

Inspector General Prisons, Abbas Kahlid was also present on the occasion.

Jail Superintendent, Arif Khan briefed the CM aide about the issues of inmates.

CM's aide visited barracks of prisoners and checked quality of food. He directed jail staff to work with dedication and keep themselves abreast of themselves problems of prisoners.

He said that government is working to improve conditions in jail adding various initiatives have been taken under reform agenda to train inmates in different skills and make them useful part of society.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Timergara Government

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

2 minutes ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

47 minutes ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

2 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

3 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.