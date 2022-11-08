Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Tariq Zaman Gujjar on Tuesday visited Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital (Civil Hospital Bahawalpur).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Tariq Zaman Gujjar on Tuesday visited Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital (Civil Hospital Bahawalpur).

He inspected Orthopedic, Surgery, Physical Therapy, Diagnostics, Pathology, Pharmacy, and OPD sections of the hospital and reviewed the medical and other facilities available at the hospital.

He also inquired about the medical facilities and directed the administration to further improve the facilities.

Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Mqabool and Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Hamid briefed him about the facilities and performance of the hospital.

Later, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Tariq Zaman Gujjar visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital where he inspected the facilities. He said that funds have been issued to all the hospitals for the provision of medicines to the patients.