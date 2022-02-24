UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Visits Tehsil Hospital Chota Lahor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

CM's aide visits Tehsil Hospital Chota Lahor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Thursday visited Tehsil Hospital Chota Lahor and inquired about the facilities being provided to the patients.

He also planted a sapling in the hospital and inaugurated spring tree plantation.

He said the government was focusing to improve healthcare delivery system for maximum facilitation of the patients.

He said that government was not oblivious to the problems of people and added that promises made with people would be fulfilled and their core issues would be resolved on priority.

The CM's aide was informed that work on laying special electricity line would complete next week that would solve electricity related problems of the hospital.

He said that treatment of patients under Sehat Sahulat Program would start in the hospital soon.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Chota Government

Recent Stories

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

6 minutes ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

6 minutes ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

6 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audien ..

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audiences Due to COVID-19 Symptoms - ..

6 minutes ago
 Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>