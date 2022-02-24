(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Thursday visited Tehsil Hospital Chota Lahor and inquired about the facilities being provided to the patients.

He also planted a sapling in the hospital and inaugurated spring tree plantation.

He said the government was focusing to improve healthcare delivery system for maximum facilitation of the patients.

He said that government was not oblivious to the problems of people and added that promises made with people would be fulfilled and their core issues would be resolved on priority.

The CM's aide was informed that work on laying special electricity line would complete next week that would solve electricity related problems of the hospital.

He said that treatment of patients under Sehat Sahulat Program would start in the hospital soon.