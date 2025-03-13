CM’s aide witnesses auction of confiscated timber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Forests, Environment and Climate Change Pir Musavir Khan on Thursday visited Divisional Forest Office Khyber and witnessed open auction process of confiscated timber.

Chief Conservator of Central Southern Forests, Khurshid Khan was also present on the occasion. During visit, the Special Assistant engaged with individuals participating in the auction and urged them to forward suggestions to ensure transparency in the process.

He said that open auction of timber would not only generate profits for the government but it would also create employment opportunities for the people.

He directed the officers to complete the timber auction process on time.

CM’s aide said that sustainable development of forests would not only help tackle climate change but would create opportunities of economic benefits.

It merits a mention that auction committee successfully sold 3,869 cubic feet of Kail timber in 12 out of 14 lots to successful bidders during the auction of confiscated timber.