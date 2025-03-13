CM’s Aide Witnesses Auction Of Confiscated Timber
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Forests, Environment and Climate Change Pir Musavir Khan on Thursday visited Divisional Forest Office Khyber and witnessed open auction process of confiscated timber.
Chief Conservator of Central Southern Forests, Khurshid Khan was also present on the occasion. During visit, the Special Assistant engaged with individuals participating in the auction and urged them to forward suggestions to ensure transparency in the process.
He said that open auction of timber would not only generate profits for the government but it would also create employment opportunities for the people.
He directed the officers to complete the timber auction process on time.
CM’s aide said that sustainable development of forests would not only help tackle climate change but would create opportunities of economic benefits.
It merits a mention that auction committee successfully sold 3,869 cubic feet of Kail timber in 12 out of 14 lots to successful bidders during the auction of confiscated timber.
Recent Stories
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC serves notices in appeal seeking cancelation of accused's bail6 minutes ago
-
17 dead, 1,439 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Nigehban Ramadan package: 93pc target completes in division6 minutes ago
-
Revised estimates for 2 development schemes approved6 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara orders establishment of police facilitation centers, tight security for Ramazan & Eid6 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide witnesses auction of confiscated timber6 minutes ago
-
UAF ranked as 34th best university in Agriculture & Forestry subject6 minutes ago
-
WhatsApp group dispute turns violent6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi turns into a charity Dastarkhwan hub6 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide in Lodhran16 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary orders timely completion of healthcare projects16 minutes ago
-
Patients get dialysis cards under CM Maryam’s free treatment initiative16 minutes ago