SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) ::Advisor to Chief Minister for Trade and Industry Abdul Karim Monday called for planting as much tree as possible during this monsoon tree plantation drive to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of tree plantation campaign at Gadon economic zone here, he urged the people to take care of new saplings till their full growth.

He said that tree plantation was imperative to reduce rising temperature.

Abdul Karim said that the monsoon drive has started from August 9 under which 3.5 million saplings would be planted in the province.

On the occasion,KPEZDMC Chief Executive Javed Iqbal Khattak, President Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zahid Shah, Manager Gadon Economic zone Faisal Hayat, MPA Haji Rangaiz Khan and other industrialists and businessmen were present.