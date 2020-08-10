UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Aides For Plantation Of Care Of New Saplings To Overcome Adverse Climate Effects

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

CM's aides for plantation of care of new saplings to overcome adverse climate effects

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) ::Advisor to Chief Minister for Trade and Industry Abdul Karim Monday called for planting as much tree as possible during this monsoon tree plantation drive to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of tree plantation campaign at Gadon economic zone here, he urged the people to take care of new saplings till their full growth.

He said that tree plantation was imperative to reduce rising temperature.

Abdul Karim said that the monsoon drive has started from August 9 under which 3.5 million saplings would be planted in the province.

On the occasion,KPEZDMC Chief Executive Javed Iqbal Khattak, President Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zahid Shah, Manager Gadon Economic zone Faisal Hayat, MPA Haji Rangaiz Khan and other industrialists and businessmen were present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Swabi Chamber Zahid Shah August Commerce From Industry Million

Recent Stories

PM highlights Kashmir in meeting with President UN ..

4 minutes ago

Running red light threatens safety of road users: ..

18 minutes ago

TCL and Daraz brings Jashn-e-Azadi Sale gala with ..

22 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Launches Azaadi Sale in Collaboratio ..

52 minutes ago

Zenga and Falcao visit Dubai Sports World

56 minutes ago

Russian Union of Journalists Calls on Minsk to Imm ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.