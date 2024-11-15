CM’s Aides Inaugurate Facilities At Central Jail Mardan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) In a significant step towards strengthening prison reform and inmate welfare, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons, Humayun Khan, and Minister for food, Zahir Shah Toru, conducted an extensive visit to Central Jail Mardan.
They were joined by MPA Abdus Salam, MPA Zarshad Khan, and Inspector General of Prisons KPK, Usman Mehsud.
The visit commenced with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art interview room, symbolizing the administration’s commitment to facilitating better communication between inmates and their families. Superintendent Najam Hussain Abbassi delivered an in-depth presentation outlining the prison’s operations and recent advancements, during which various questions posed by the distinguished guests were comprehensively answered.
A major highlight of the visit was the inauguration of a modern computer lab by Humayun Khan. This new facility is designed to equip inmates with essential computer skills, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to prisoner rehabilitation and skill development.
The delegation also toured the prison’s detergent and marble production units, where they commended the administration’s efforts to provide vocational training and promote self-sufficiency among inmates. These facilities are part of the broader initiative to enhance productive engagement and offer pathways to future employment.
In an effort to maintain direct engagement, the officials interacted with inmates, listening to their concerns and gathering feedback on their experiences within the facility.
This demonstrated a proactive approach to addressing the needs and well-being of the prison population.
The visit concluded with the inauguration of a new call center, launched by Humayun Khan, aimed at facilitating better communication for prisoners with their families and external contacts. This step underscores the administration’s dedication to supporting inmates’ social connections and mental health.
Speaking to the media, the visiting dignitaries expressed their satisfaction with the overall conditions of the prison and commended the various innovative initiatives implemented by the prison administration.
They praised Superintendent Najam Hussain Abbassi and his team for their tireless dedication and the tangible improvements made within the facility.
To recognize the exceptional service and dedication of the prison staff, commendation certificates were awarded. Additionally, the guests were presented with unique gifts and handcrafted items created by the inmates, showcasing the talent and creativity fostered within the prison’s rehabilitation programs.
This visit underscores the provincial government’s commitment to advancing prison reforms and enhancing the well-being of inmates, ensuring a positive and rehabilitative environment that aligns with modern correctional standards.
