PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Administration department on Friday notified the appointment of Matiullah as Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister on sports and Youth Affairs and Dr Riaz Anwar as Advisor on Health.

A notification issued here said, "Matiullah has replaced Dr Riaz Anwar, who has been appointed as Advisor to the CM on Health."It said that the Governor KP on the advice of the KP CM had appointed the two aides.