CM’s Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program Sets New Benchmark With 1,806 Houses Completed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ housing program continues to make significant strides, turning the vision of affordable housing into a reality for thousands of families across the province.
In a media statement issued here on Monday, the CM said that the program is setting a new benchmark for rapid housing development, with 1,806 houses completed in a notably short span of time. The successful recovery of loans amounting to Rs. 924 million further attests to the program’s transparency and sound financial structure, she added.
Currently, she told, over 22,600 housing units are in their final stages of completion. More than 25,500 families have benefited from loans worth over Rs. 27.43 billion, with second installments already disbursed to more than 12,000 beneficiaries. Additionally, the government has approved the issuance of 2,000 more housing loans under the scheme.
The ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program provides construction loans for one to five marla houses in urban areas and for one to ten marla plots in rural areas. Applicants can conveniently apply online from their homes via acag.punjab.gov.pk.
The CM stated, “Guided by the vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ initiative is bringing hope and happiness to thousands of families. Every new home built brings immense joy that is beyond words. My team and I are fully committed to completing this ambitious target within the stipulated timeline.”
Reflecting on past promises made by others, she added, “Unlike the hollow claims of the past, the PML-N leadership has delivered real results. I am deeply grateful to Allah Almighty for granting me the opportunity to fulfill yet another promise made to the people of Punjab.”
