CM's Assistant Takes Notice Of Increase In Flour, Wheat Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 08:46 PM

CM's assistant takes notice of increase in flour, wheat prices

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan Thursday took notice of unjustified increase in flour and wheat prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan Thursday took notice of unjustified increase in flour and wheat prices.

The CM Special Assistant directed the Director General Bureau of Supply and Prices to issue letters to the Divisional Commissioners across the province, to take stern action against profiteers.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said unjustified increase in prices of wheat and flour will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He directed that an immediate campaign be launched against profiteers and hoarders.

In this regard, instructions have already been issued to the officers and staff of the Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices.

