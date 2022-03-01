UrduPoint.com

CM's Assures To Improve Facilities At Kharlachi Border Crossing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

CM's assures to improve facilities at Kharlachi border crossing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Tuesday visited Kharlachi border crossing in Kurram and assured to further improve infrastructure and facilities at the crossing point.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, he said that government was taking pragmatic steps to improve facilities at the border crossing aiming to boost trade and facilitate traders and stakeholders.

He also met with officials of Pakistan Customs and National Logistic Cell and local traders. He said that facilities would be improved at the crossing point to increase trade with Central Asian States and added it would benefit locals and provide themwith opportunities to grow and prosper.

He also assured to resolve problems faced by traders at the crossing point and stressed upon border staff to help out people and work with dedication.

