CM’s Awami Agenda Yielding Concrete Results: Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Dera Division Syed Abdul Jabbar has said that the chief minister’s awami agenda was being implemented in letter and spirit in the region to provide better services to citizens and ensure development.
He expressed these views while talking to media persons at his office.
He said that the programm was yielding concrete results and focus was being given to all sectors in all districts of the area including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and Lower and concrete measures were being taken.
He said restoration of lasting peace was the top priority and law and order had improved significantly with efforts of police and security organizations.
Moreover, he said the youth was being provided with opportunities for taking part in healthy and positive activities which played a key role in the evolution of a healthy society.
In this regard, he said healthy competitions on the district level including cricket, archery and Kabbadi matches were being organized during the current month.
He said that awami agenda had yielded concrete results and a number of activities and service delivery had been improved with problems of citizens getting resolved at their doorstep.
He said that development projects were successfully underway and these schemes would be timely completed to ensure development of the area.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attacker and child killed in firing on Tank police1 minute ago
-
FIA arrests two suspects for human-trafficking2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1000 liter subpar milk12 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 5 with illegal arms22 minutes ago
-
Naqvi chairs high-level meeting regarding preparations of SCO Summit22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 14 kg drugs in six operations31 minutes ago
-
SRSO hosts activist conference in Thatta31 minutes ago
-
PESCO recovers over Rs 19bln; removes 87,000 illegal connections32 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces on successful operation against BLA32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects under-construction building of education board32 minutes ago
-
All political parties require to hold intra-party elections within five years: ECP42 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker convicted51 minutes ago