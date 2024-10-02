Open Menu

CM’s Awami Agenda Yielding Concrete Results: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM

CM’s Awami Agenda yielding concrete results: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Dera Division Syed Abdul Jabbar has said that the chief minister’s awami agenda was being implemented in letter and spirit in the region to provide better services to citizens and ensure development.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at his office.

He said that the programm was yielding concrete results and focus was being given to all sectors in all districts of the area including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and Lower and concrete measures were being taken.

He said restoration of lasting peace was the top priority and law and order had improved significantly with efforts of police and security organizations.

Moreover, he said the youth was being provided with opportunities for taking part in healthy and positive activities which played a key role in the evolution of a healthy society.

In this regard, he said healthy competitions on the district level including cricket, archery and Kabbadi matches were being organized during the current month.

He said that awami agenda had yielded concrete results and a number of activities and service delivery had been improved with problems of citizens getting resolved at their doorstep.

He said that development projects were successfully underway and these schemes would be timely completed to ensure development of the area.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Cricket South Waziristan Chief Minister Police Law And Order Dera Ismail Khan Tank Media All Top

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

1 hour ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

1 hour ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

1 hour ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

1 hour ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

2 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

14 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

14 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

14 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan