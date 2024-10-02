CM’s Awami Agenda yielding concrete results: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Dera Division Syed Abdul Jabbar has said that the chief minister’s awami agenda was being implemented in letter and spirit in the region to provide better services to citizens and ensure development.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at his office.

He said that the programm was yielding concrete results and focus was being given to all sectors in all districts of the area including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and Lower and concrete measures were being taken.

He said restoration of lasting peace was the top priority and law and order had improved significantly with efforts of police and security organizations.

Moreover, he said the youth was being provided with opportunities for taking part in healthy and positive activities which played a key role in the evolution of a healthy society.

In this regard, he said healthy competitions on the district level including cricket, archery and Kabbadi matches were being organized during the current month.

He said that awami agenda had yielded concrete results and a number of activities and service delivery had been improved with problems of citizens getting resolved at their doorstep.

He said that development projects were successfully underway and these schemes would be timely completed to ensure development of the area.

APP/slm