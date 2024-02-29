LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) In response to directives from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) initiated special cleaning activities across the city as part of the 'Suthra Punjab' [Clean Punjab] campaign, besides taking stern action over negligence and suspended four officials.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din conducted surprise visits to various locations and expressed disappointment over the sanitation standards at Shahdara and took strict action against several officials.

Zonal Officer Shafaqat, Zonal Officer Malik Mustafa, Supervisor Muhammad Ali, and MVI Naseer Amin faced immediate suspension due to their failure to maintain adequate cleanliness standards.

Additionally, a warning was issued to Town Manager Muazam Butt and Town Manager Saad Talal. CEO Babar Sahib Din passed instructions for a 24-hour ultimatum to make Shahdara a zero-waste area. He also praised the workers for their efforts in maintaining excellent cleaning standards at Saeed Park.

He affirmed that the company was committed to ensuring optimal sanitation conditions in both urban and rural regions. He also visited Thokar workshop and checked the attendance of drivers and the working hours status of operational vehicles leaving on the first shift.