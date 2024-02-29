Open Menu

CM's Clean Punjab Campaign Launched, 4 LWMC Officials Suspended

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

CM's clean Punjab campaign launched, 4 LWMC officials suspended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) In response to directives from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) initiated special cleaning activities across the city as part of the 'Suthra Punjab' [Clean Punjab] campaign, besides taking stern action over negligence and suspended four officials.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din conducted surprise visits to various locations and expressed disappointment over the sanitation standards at Shahdara and took strict action against several officials.

Zonal Officer Shafaqat, Zonal Officer Malik Mustafa, Supervisor Muhammad Ali, and MVI Naseer Amin faced immediate suspension due to their failure to maintain adequate cleanliness standards.

Additionally, a warning was issued to Town Manager Muazam Butt and Town Manager Saad Talal. CEO Babar Sahib Din passed instructions for a 24-hour ultimatum to make Shahdara a zero-waste area. He also praised the workers for their efforts in maintaining excellent cleaning standards at Saeed Park.

He affirmed that the company was committed to ensuring optimal sanitation conditions in both urban and rural regions. He also visited Thokar workshop and checked the attendance of drivers and the working hours status of operational vehicles leaving on the first shift.

Related Topics

Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Company Vehicles Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest se ..

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!

17 minutes ago
 Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be h ..

Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf

51 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

3 hours ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

4 hours ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

4 hours ago
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

4 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

4 hours ago
 Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan