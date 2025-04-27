Open Menu

CM's Complaint Cell Takes Action, Levies Station Reopened In Loralai’s Killi Chanajan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 09:40 PM

CM's Complaint Cell takes action, Levies Station reopened in Loralai’s Killi Chanajan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Following a public complaint regarding the closure of the Levies Station in Killi Chanajan, district Loralai, the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell on Sunday acted promptly and successfully reactivated the station.

According to details, the Levies Station in Killi Chanajan had been closed some time ago and its personnel were transferred elsewhere, leading to growing insecurity among the local population. Public circles reported that incidents of theft, robbery and other crimes surged after the station’s closure, leaving residents vulnerable and fearful.

The complaint highlighted that Killi Chanajan was a sensitive area, bordering Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, and Pishin districts areas from where criminal elements were taking advantage of the lack of security to carry out unlawful activities.

The concerned citizens directly approached the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell. Upon receiving the complaint, the Cell promptly issued directives to the relevant authorities. As a result, the Levies Station in Killi Chanajan was swiftly reinstated, and new personnel were deployed to ensure security in the area.

Local tribal elders and public representatives have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, and his team, stating that the timely intervention of the Complaint Cell has restored peace in the areas, allowing residents to breathe a sigh of relief.

Authorities have assured that the permanent presence of the Levies Force in the area will be maintained to effectively curb the activities of criminal elements.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

13 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

1 day ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

1 day ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan