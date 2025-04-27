CM's Complaint Cell Takes Action, Levies Station Reopened In Loralai’s Killi Chanajan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 09:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Following a public complaint regarding the closure of the Levies Station in Killi Chanajan, district Loralai, the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell on Sunday acted promptly and successfully reactivated the station.
According to details, the Levies Station in Killi Chanajan had been closed some time ago and its personnel were transferred elsewhere, leading to growing insecurity among the local population. Public circles reported that incidents of theft, robbery and other crimes surged after the station’s closure, leaving residents vulnerable and fearful.
The complaint highlighted that Killi Chanajan was a sensitive area, bordering Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, and Pishin districts areas from where criminal elements were taking advantage of the lack of security to carry out unlawful activities.
The concerned citizens directly approached the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell. Upon receiving the complaint, the Cell promptly issued directives to the relevant authorities. As a result, the Levies Station in Killi Chanajan was swiftly reinstated, and new personnel were deployed to ensure security in the area.
Local tribal elders and public representatives have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, and his team, stating that the timely intervention of the Complaint Cell has restored peace in the areas, allowing residents to breathe a sigh of relief.
Authorities have assured that the permanent presence of the Levies Force in the area will be maintained to effectively curb the activities of criminal elements.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan to review ‘Road to Makkah’ project arrangements59 seconds ago
-
B-1 List exam conducted at police line HQ1 minute ago
-
Dean of Diplomatic Corps, envoys felicitate, Tajikistan embassy for celebrating, ’Novruz’1 minute ago
-
Pehalgam attack: Unmasking conspiracy against Pakistan1 minute ago
-
CM's Complaint Cell takes action, Levies Station reopened in Loralai’s Killi Chanajan1 minute ago
-
Nation unites in support of armed forces, Indian aggression to meet strong response: Dr. Shaista11 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam false flag operation aimed to distract world from Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts: T ..11 minutes ago
-
QAU ranked as top University in Pakistan bt THE Asia Rankings 202521 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of Hindu trader's abduction in Nasirabad: Shahid Rind31 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq stresses merit based investigation, crime controlling31 minutes ago
-
Rs 2.5m stolen money recovered from neighbor51 minutes ago
-
SP Civil Lines visits various churches, checks security arrangements51 minutes ago