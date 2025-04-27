QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Following a public complaint regarding the closure of the Levies Station in Killi Chanajan, district Loralai, the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell on Sunday acted promptly and successfully reactivated the station.

According to details, the Levies Station in Killi Chanajan had been closed some time ago and its personnel were transferred elsewhere, leading to growing insecurity among the local population. Public circles reported that incidents of theft, robbery and other crimes surged after the station’s closure, leaving residents vulnerable and fearful.

The complaint highlighted that Killi Chanajan was a sensitive area, bordering Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, and Pishin districts areas from where criminal elements were taking advantage of the lack of security to carry out unlawful activities.

The concerned citizens directly approached the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell. Upon receiving the complaint, the Cell promptly issued directives to the relevant authorities. As a result, the Levies Station in Killi Chanajan was swiftly reinstated, and new personnel were deployed to ensure security in the area.

Local tribal elders and public representatives have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, and his team, stating that the timely intervention of the Complaint Cell has restored peace in the areas, allowing residents to breathe a sigh of relief.

Authorities have assured that the permanent presence of the Levies Force in the area will be maintained to effectively curb the activities of criminal elements.