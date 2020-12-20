UrduPoint.com
CM's Coordinator Eulogizes Initiatives Of Sialkot Business Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

CM's Coordinator eulogizes initiatives of Sialkot business community

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Central Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Coordinator to Chief Minister for Party Affairs Omer Farooq Meyer said the business community of Sialkot had resolved its problems on its own by setting glaring examples of Dryport, Sialkot International Airport and its own airline.

He expressed these views at Sialkot International Airport during a meeting held in his honour by SIAL Management here on Sunday.

He said, if people from other cities start following the suit, a new era of construction and development could begin in the country.

Omer Farooq Meyer said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar highly value all projects launched by the business community of Sialkot.

He said that he would personally request Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to rebuild airport's road network while resolving the problems of industrialists and exporters.

He also assured to put the proposal of one window operation before the authorities concerned.

Earlier, SIAL Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen briefed the Meyer about Sialkot International Airport and requested for the reconstruction of roads connecting to the airport.

Director SIAL Muhammad Javed Chaudhry stressed the need for formulating a policy to mitigate the difficulties faced by overseas investors and local investors in starting a business. A commemorative shield by SIAL was also presented to the special guest at the end of ceremony.

District President PTI Muhammad Idrees Cheema Advocate, Deputy Secretary General PTI Trade Wing Gujranwala Division Umar Iqbal Malik, former Chairman SIAL Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, former Vice Chairman Chaudhry Raza Munir, Naeem Yousuf, SIAL Director Muhammad Javed Chaudhry and Public Relations Manager Abdul Shakoor Mirza were also present.

