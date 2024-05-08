PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) On the directives from Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the district administration has relocated a mother and her kids to social welfare rehabilitation center after a video surfaced on social media depicting them sleeping in pathetic conditions along the roadside.

Under the supervision of the Child Protection and Welfare Commission and Social Welfare Department, a rescue operation was conducted at Kareem Pura Bazaar.

The woman and children were subsequently shifted to a social welfare rehabilitation center.

The viral video showed the woman and her children begging in the city's markets, with the children lying on the footpath.

Responding promptly to the Chief Minister's instructions, a rescue operation was carried out at night, resulting in the woman and children being shifted to a social welfare rehabilitation center. There, they were provided with food and shelter.

The following morning, they appeared in court, and custody of the children was handed over to their uncle, who provided an affidavit ensuring the family's care and commitment to addressing any concerns.