CM’s directs timely completion of TEVETA projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Technical Education, Tufail Anjum here Friday said that all the projects of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) would be completed on time.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress of various projects being initiated by TEVETA.

The meeting was also attended by Managing Director TEVETA, Director Human Resource and concerned officials.

CM’s aide also suggested digitizing TEVETA operations to improve performance and expediency. He directed to complete all projects within stipulated time adding that energies should be focus to improve capabilities of students.

He said that provincial government is making incessant efforts to improve education standard and enable students venture into new fields of technical education.

APP/mds