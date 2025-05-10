CM’s emergency preparedness initiative trains over 50,000 volunteers across Punjab in 48 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a landmark step to strengthen civil defense and emergency preparedness across the province by launching a large-scale volunteer training initiative.

Under her direct instructions, more than 50,000 volunteers have successfully completed Community Emergency Preparedness and Response Training (CEPRT) within a span of just 48 hours.

The province-wide training is being conducted by Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 in collaboration with Civil Defence, under the supervision of Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer. The training spans four hours per session and is being held simultaneously at multiple locations across Punjab, reflecting the government’s commitment to community safety and proactive disaster management.

Volunteers are being trained in essential emergency response skills, including basic first aid, CPR, bleeding control, and fracture management. They are also being educated on bomb disposal awareness, firefighting techniques, triage procedures, and the use of medical kits. The training covers emergency warning systems and siren protocols, alongside awareness regarding citizens’ responsibilities and the role of social media during crisis situations.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the Primary objective of this initiative is to make the public capable of handling unforeseen disasters. “We are preparing the nation to be self-reliant and ready to act in any emergency. Our citizens, students, professionals, and people from all walks of life, are receiving life-saving and evacuation training to safeguard themselves and others,” she said.

She added, “The nation is fully prepared to face all kinds of situations, and this program reflects our collective commitment to resilience and national readiness.”

Citizens can register for the training through the Rescue 1122 mobile app, web portal, or by visiting the nearest Rescue 1122 station. Community groups can also apply via email at [email protected], and in such cases, specialized training sessions will be conducted within their local areas.

The CM also applauded the dedication of the trainers and the enthusiasm of the citizens participating in the program. She added that this community-level preparedness initiative is a step toward a safer, stronger Punjab.