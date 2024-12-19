BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab's Focal Person for Polio Eradication MPA Uzma Kardar visited Bahawalpur and chaired a review meeting regarding the polio eradication campaign at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Bahawalpur.

She said that children up to five years of age in the district should be administered polio vaccination drops and emphasized that no child should be left unvaccinated during the polio campaign.

She said that children who miss the polio vaccine for any reason during the campaign should be vaccinated during the catch-up activity on December 19 and 20, and urged that there should be no negligence or complacency in fulfilling this important responsibility.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, CEO Health, DHO Preventive Services, representatives from the World Health Organization, and other relevant department officials were present.

The focal person reviewed the performance of the mobile, transit, and fixed teams formed for the polio eradication campaign. She mentioned that making Punjab polio-free is the commitment of the Punjab government and urged health department officials and staff to serve with a spirit of patriotism to ensure the success of the polio eradication campaign.

The CEO Health provided a detailed briefing to the CM focal person regarding performance of the health department in the ongoing polio campaign in Bahawalpur district.