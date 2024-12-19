CM's Focal Person Briefed On Anti-polio Drive
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab's Focal Person for Polio Eradication MPA Uzma Kardar visited Bahawalpur and chaired a review meeting regarding the polio eradication campaign at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Bahawalpur.
She said that children up to five years of age in the district should be administered polio vaccination drops and emphasized that no child should be left unvaccinated during the polio campaign.
She said that children who miss the polio vaccine for any reason during the campaign should be vaccinated during the catch-up activity on December 19 and 20, and urged that there should be no negligence or complacency in fulfilling this important responsibility.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, CEO Health, DHO Preventive Services, representatives from the World Health Organization, and other relevant department officials were present.
The focal person reviewed the performance of the mobile, transit, and fixed teams formed for the polio eradication campaign. She mentioned that making Punjab polio-free is the commitment of the Punjab government and urged health department officials and staff to serve with a spirit of patriotism to ensure the success of the polio eradication campaign.
The CEO Health provided a detailed briefing to the CM focal person regarding performance of the health department in the ongoing polio campaign in Bahawalpur district.
Recent Stories
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire erupts in Babar theatre3 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of 691 cases in November3 minutes ago
-
BRI Green, GLEN launches to advance sustainable and low-carbon development under BRI3 minutes ago
-
Cattle thieve gang busted3 minutes ago
-
GCWUF distributes Christmas gifts among Christian employees3 minutes ago
-
CM's focal person briefed on anti-polio drive3 minutes ago
-
Murad calls for governance within police to ensure justice, neutrality, public service, community po ..3 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in car-truck collision near Mangopeer3 minutes ago
-
International Human Solidarity Day 2024: Pakistani brother-sister initiate ‘Stop Infanticide in Ga ..3 minutes ago
-
District-Level STEM competitions conclude successfully13 minutes ago
-
DPO cuts Christmas cake at Meesaq Centre13 minutes ago
-
Convocation at University of Sargodha13 minutes ago