Open Menu

CM's Health Advisor Lauds Healthcare Services At THQ Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM

CM's Health Advisor lauds healthcare services at THQ Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Major General (R) Azhar Mahmood Kayani, Health Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has lauded the healthcare services being provided at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gujar Khan. He said that the hospital management was rendering their best services to maintain standardized healthcare services delivery. The advisor conducted a surprise visit to the hospital on Sunday, reviewing healthcare facilities and praising the staff’s dedication.

During the visit inspected the emergency ward, medicine store, OPD, and other departments, ensuring the provision of medical services aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision.

The advisor expressed satisfaction over medical staff’s attendance and behavior with patients. He appreciated the hospital's services and termed it as an example for others in delivering quality healthcare.

He said that all medical facilities, including free medicines, are being provided to patients as per Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives.

During the visit, he interacted with the medical staff, the Medical Superintendent and paramedical personnel, and assured them of prompt solutions to their concerns.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

4 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

19 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

19 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

45 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

48 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

49 minutes ago
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan