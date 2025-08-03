CM's Health Advisor Lauds Healthcare Services At THQ Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Major General (R) Azhar Mahmood Kayani, Health Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has lauded the healthcare services being provided at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gujar Khan. He said that the hospital management was rendering their best services to maintain standardized healthcare services delivery. The advisor conducted a surprise visit to the hospital on Sunday, reviewing healthcare facilities and praising the staff’s dedication.
During the visit inspected the emergency ward, medicine store, OPD, and other departments, ensuring the provision of medical services aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision.
The advisor expressed satisfaction over medical staff’s attendance and behavior with patients. He appreciated the hospital's services and termed it as an example for others in delivering quality healthcare.
He said that all medical facilities, including free medicines, are being provided to patients as per Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives.
During the visit, he interacted with the medical staff, the Medical Superintendent and paramedical personnel, and assured them of prompt solutions to their concerns.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement
Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM says Kashmir dispute resolution key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy; calls for reversing Indi ..9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza9 minutes ago
-
People cautioned to be vigilant as heavy rainfall continues until Aug 729 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates national T20 team on series victory against West Indies39 minutes ago
-
Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: A ..49 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi leads tributes on police Martyrs’ Day: "our martyrs are a beacon of courage and pride"49 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs49 minutes ago
-
Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar49 minutes ago
-
Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn ceremonies in Hazara division49 minutes ago
-
Haripur to Host KP’s Largest Youth Summit on August 949 minutes ago
-
Murree becomes dengue epicenter, controlling measures escalated49 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police pays tribute to heroes on National Police Martyrs’ Day49 minutes ago