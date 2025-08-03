(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Major General (R) Azhar Mahmood Kayani, Health Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has lauded the healthcare services being provided at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gujar Khan. He said that the hospital management was rendering their best services to maintain standardized healthcare services delivery. The advisor conducted a surprise visit to the hospital on Sunday, reviewing healthcare facilities and praising the staff’s dedication.

During the visit inspected the emergency ward, medicine store, OPD, and other departments, ensuring the provision of medical services aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision.

The advisor expressed satisfaction over medical staff’s attendance and behavior with patients. He appreciated the hospital's services and termed it as an example for others in delivering quality healthcare.

He said that all medical facilities, including free medicines, are being provided to patients as per Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives.

During the visit, he interacted with the medical staff, the Medical Superintendent and paramedical personnel, and assured them of prompt solutions to their concerns.