CM's Health Declared Satisfactory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

CM's health declared satisfactory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's health was declared as satisfactory after a detailed check-up last night by senior doctors at the Mayo Hospital.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM said that his health was improving. He thanked the peoplefor praying for him. He appealed to the citizens to follow SOPs to save their lives as the second corona wavewas critical.

