LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The helicopter of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar made an emergency landing in Garhi Shaho Railway Stadium due to bad weather on Thursday evening.

Players, children and people gathered around CM's halicopter. Usman Buzdar mingled with players, children and people, said a handout issued here. People and children made pictures and selfies with the CM.