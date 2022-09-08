UrduPoint.com

CM's Helicopter Not Used By Unauthorized Person: Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday clarified that official helicopter of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was never used by any unauthorized person

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday clarified that official helicopter of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was never used by any unauthorized person.

He said that media reports about use of official helicopter by any unauthorized person are not true and misleading, adding spreading such news is part of the opposition's propaganda campaign against KP government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said in a statement.

More Stories From Pakistan

