LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) For students, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has started a scholarship programme worth Rs. 130 billion, the registration of which has been started.

In this connection, information desks have been set up in the universities, while scholarships will be given to students of 68 disciplines/subjects under Honhar Scholarship.

It may be mentioned here that on the direction of Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz, 30,000 students will get scholarships every year.

According to this programme, students of 50 public sector universities across Punjab will get scholarships.

Scholarships will be provided for 4 to 5 years under undergraduate degree programme. Meanwhile, 30 per cent of Matric and 70 per cent of intermediate marks will be used to determine the eligibility of the students.

Full tuition fees of students will be paid under Honahar Scholarship. Citizens of Punjab who are below 22 years of age and having income less than 3 lakh can apply for the scholarship. MBBS and BDS students are also eligible for the scholarship.