LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :In a significant move aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has streamlined the approval process for new seed varieties, transforming what was previously a cumbersome two-year procedure into an efficient one.

Previously, after receiving approval from the Federal government's special committee, new varieties of seeds had to undergo a lengthy reevaluation by the Punjab Seed Council, a process that typically consumed approximately two years.

Responding to his directive, a meeting of the Punjab Seed Council was convened to expedite the seed approval process.

The CM said that once a special committee of the federal government grants approval, there will be no need for subsequent re-approval from the Punjab Seed Council.

This initiative is part of the chief minister's agricultural reform program which aims to eliminate the protracted waiting periods for the endorsement of new seed varieties. This accelerated process is poised to bring rapid advancements to the agricultural sector, introducing fresh seeds to the market and yielding substantial benefits for farmers. Anticipated outcomes include increased agricultural production and a significant boost in farmers' income, he added.