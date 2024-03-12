CM's Initiatives Bringing Prices Down; DC Vehari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah said on Tuesday that prices of fruit and vegetables were witnessing a downward trend by virtue of initiatives enforced on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
In a statement, he said that officials were visiting vegetables markets on a daily basis. He added that at agriculture fair price shops people were able to buy potatos at Rs 39 per kilogram, onion Rs 150/kg, tomato Rs 110, garlic Rs 437 and bottle gourd round Rs 105.
Citizens can also buy edibles from model Bazaars where banana was selling at Rs 161 per dozen, lemon Rs 107/kg, Apple Rs 240/kg, dates Rs 338, guava Rs 95, melon Rs 144, gram pulse Rs 180 and gram flour Rs 183, he said.
The DC further stated that Ramzan Karyana Sahulat stalls were selling rice at Rs 286/kg, rice (Irri) Rs 148/kg, gram pulse (Supreme) Rs 243/kg, gram pulse (medium) Rs 228, gram pulse (small) Rs 223, Masoor pulse (fat) Rs 288, Mash pulse washed (Chaman) Rs 478, Mash pulse unwashed (Burma) Rs 453, Moong pulse washed Rs 288, gram white (fat) local Rs 333, gram white (small) local Rs 268, and gram flour Rs 246.
Semolina (Suji) and super fine flour (Maida) were selling at Rs 153 per kilogram at Karyana Sahulat centre while at Ramzan Model Bazaar chicken was selling at Rs 530 per kilogram, mutton Rs 1290/kg, and beef Rs 690 per kilogram.
