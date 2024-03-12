A district level committee has been constituted for monitoring Punjab CM special initiatives

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A district level committee has been constituted for monitoring Punjab CM special initiatives.

The first meeting of the committee was held with MPA Arif Gill in the chair here Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was also present.

MPA Rao Kashif Rahim, former MPA Faqir Hussain Dogar, Tahir Pervez and former Mayor Muhammad Razaq Malik and officers also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that ration bags had been provided to 79,000 families at their doorsteps under the Benazir Income Support Program. The DC also talked about the implementation of ‘Saaf-Suthra Punjab’ programme and cleanliness drive ongoing in various parts of the district.

MPA Arif Gill said that public welfare is their mission, adding that price control mechanisms should be implemented effectively.